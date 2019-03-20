MALAJCZUK, NICHOLAS (NICK) STEPHEN Passed away suddenly on March 17, 2019 after a short illness. Professor at George Brown College. He showed us how to appreciate joy, beauty, kindness, sensitivity and love. Nick leaves his mother, brothers Anthony (Sandra) and Peter (Alena), and nieces Anne-Marie and Alena. Visitation at Cardinal Funeral Home, Bathurst Chapel, March 21, 2019, 6:30-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Toronto, March 22, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, Oakville, following service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019