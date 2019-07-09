Nicholas (Nick) TARANETS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas (Nick) TARANETS.
Service Information
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
M2M4K4
(416)-223-6050
Obituary

TARANETS, Nicholas (Nick) January 11, 1961 - July 4, 2019 Sadly, Nicholas passed away in the ICU of Michael Garron Hospital with Gail, Vera and Frank by his side. Gratefully his immediate and extended family had an opportunity to say their goodbyes before he passed. Nicholas was the son of Feodor (2009) and Efrossinia (2012), brother to Gail and Vera and father of Courtney and ex-husband of Cindy. Friends may call at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario (one block south of Steeles Avenue), on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. with Panachida at 8 p.m. Funeral Service In the Chapel of the Jerrett Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment York Cemetery.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Toronto, ON   (416) 223-6050
funeral home direction icon