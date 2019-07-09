TARANETS, Nicholas (Nick) January 11, 1961 - July 4, 2019 Sadly, Nicholas passed away in the ICU of Michael Garron Hospital with Gail, Vera and Frank by his side. Gratefully his immediate and extended family had an opportunity to say their goodbyes before he passed. Nicholas was the son of Feodor (2009) and Efrossinia (2012), brother to Gail and Vera and father of Courtney and ex-husband of Cindy. Friends may call at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario (one block south of Steeles Avenue), on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. with Panachida at 8 p.m. Funeral Service In the Chapel of the Jerrett Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment York Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 9, 2019