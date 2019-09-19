UPITIS, NICHOLAS (NICK) Died peacefully, on September 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Latvia and lived briefly in Germany before fleeing to Canada during World War II. Nick was a loving, hard-working, loyal, generous and courageous man. Survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Noella (Keith) Reynolds, grandchildren Noah (Siobhan) and Max and Barbara's family. Nick loved life. He enjoyed his work in sales for Superior Control Products and travelled extensively throughout Ontario. Many of his customers became longtime friends. One of Nick's favourite places was Miller Lake on the Bruce Peninsula, where he spent many happy summers with his family and friends. We are grateful to many people for their kindness during these last number of months. A special thank you to Hospice Wellington, especially to Louise for her exceptional nursing care and compassion. Friends and neighbours at Mini Lakes have meant a great deal as well. Friends are invited to come meet the family at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Nick's life will take place at the Salvation Army Citadel, 1320 Gordon St., Guelph, on Saturday, September 21st, at 11 a.m. Private family interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019