GIANCROCE, Nick It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Giancroce. Nick passed away at the age of 65 at Etobicoke General Hospital on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cathy, and his daughters, Jennifer (Sam), Laura (Domenic) and Michelle (Carla). Leaving behind his three grandchildren, Luca, Marco and Summer. Loving son of Teresa and Giovanni (2006). Son-in-law of Angela (2013) and Onofrio (1992). Brother of Ozzie (Pauline) and Terry (Sherry). Brother-in-law of Dianne (Tony, 1995) and Joe. Loving uncle and Zio of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Palliative Care Unit at Etobicoke General Hospital for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Nick will never be forgotten and always in our hearts. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019