KRYSKO, NICK (WWII Veteran) 1922 - 2019 Peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 97. Predeceased by his loving wife Anne (2007). Beloved father to Dennis (Donna), Gary (Karen) and Joanne (Bob Thompson). Cherished grandfather to Kimberly (Brian), Laurie (Doug), Jennifer (Paolo), Kevin and Julie. Adored by his great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Gabriella. Fondly remembered by his siblings Stella, Kay and Henry. Predeceased by his siblings Mary, Ann, John, Frank, Mike and Jean. All are welcomed to a visitation and funeral service at the MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax) on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Reception in our Family Centre to follow. Interment to take place after in Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019