KUSETA, NICK Passed away at the Scarborough General Hospital on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 39. Beloved husband of Catherine Dorkin-Kuseta, of Scarborough. Loving son of Anita Kuseta (Dave Prout), of Waubaushene. Loved brother of Amanda Kuseta (Ken) and Kaitlin Kuseta (Dwayne), both of Edmonton, Alberta. Will be missed by Dave's sons, Darryl and Chris Prout, by his mother-in-law Nancy Dorkin, by his father-in-law Allan Dorkin (Eleanor), and by his sister-in-law Cynthia Curtis (Greg). Dear uncle of Emma Walsh and Madeline Curtis. Will also be sadly missed by his special friend Zeus. The family will honour his life with a visitation at St. Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 1399 Bayview Ave., East York, on Saturday, January 4th, from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. A celebration of his life will be held at the Waubaushene Legion, Waubaushene, on Saturday, January 11th, from 1-4 p.m., with a time of sharing memories at 2 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Nick may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019