PIAZZA, Nick Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, having just celebrated his 83rd birthday. Beloved son of the late Mary and Attilio Piazza. Brother to the late Jack (Lucy) Piazza. Known to his nieces and nephews as simply "Uncle" to Cher (Drew), Chris (John), Gregg (Debbie) and Mark. Great-Uncle to Steph (Graham), Chantal (Josh), Michelle, Cara, Amanda (Dylan), Kim, Maddy, Lexi, Ryan and Nathaniel. Nick enjoyed many years of travel, from skiing the Swiss Alps to relaxing on the beaches in Florida where he'd take his mother and dog Misty every year. Nick was always the fun uncle. After opening gifts on Christmas day, he could be found sitting on the floor surrounded by his young nieces and nephews teaching them to shoot "craps". Nick was a dedicated company man, having worked at Christie Brown & Co. for 44 years. He started out in the bread department at 17 and worked his way up to International Auditor. He made many lasting friends there, and eagerly looked forward to and attended all the retiree social events. Uncle loved singing and would often break out into song, no matter where he was. He was a devout Catholic and volunteered many hours at Holy Angels Church. He was proud of being the only male member in the "breakfast club!" Uncle loved people. He was often referred to as "the nicest man". A great lover of animals, especially dogs, he could often be found with dog treats in his pockets. Uncle/Nick's gregarious and fun loving spirit will be dearly missed by family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W., (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) Etobicoke on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 61 Jutland Ave., Toronto, Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery, with a reception to follow. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society. Online condolences may be made through



