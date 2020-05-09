SPIELMAN, NICK Our dear Father Nick Spielman, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, in the presence of his wife Justina, on the evening of April 28, 2020. Nick 97 and Justina 92, had just celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on April 16th. It was love at first sight and everlasting. Nick was a kind, modest, respectful and most giving person. He loved his family first and foremost. He was devoted to his wife Justina as was she to him. A caring Father to his four daughters and sons-in-law, who all helped take great care of Dad and will now continue to do so for Mum: Erika Carroll (Clayton), Helen Spielman, Sylvia Spielman Davidson (Robert) and Hilda Yorke (Steve). Always a proud and generous Grandfather to Nicole, Taylor and Grant. The Yorke grandchildren adored their beloved Dido. Retired from Air Canada, Nick is fondly remembered by friends in Toronto and also loving family in Salt Lake City, Utah; Lviv, Ukraine; and Kärnten, Austria. A future Celebration of Life and Ukrainian Catholic blessings will be planned to honour our kind Father. Our wonderful family life will always be cherished and he will forever live in our hearts. Dad, you will be missed. We know you are smiling at us from above. Until we meet again, may you rest in eternal peace.



