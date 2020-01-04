|
CIAVARELLA, NICOLA (NICK) September 23, 1943 – December 22, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Nicola (Nick) Matteo Ciavarella, of Vancouver, B.C. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1998 and was able to live a full and satisfying life over the next 15 years with courage and optimism. Nick was born in San Marco in Lamis, Foggia, Italy. He came to Toronto at age 7 and embraced the Canadian culture while maintaining his Italian roots. He went to St. Peter's Elementary School, St. Michael's College High School, University of Windsor and University of B.C. He moved to Vancouver in the late 60's and often visited his family in Toronto. He was a psychology instructor at the new Langara College. Nick had many passions: learned standard Italian, sang in the Italian Choir, gave public lectures, supported and contributed to the Italian Cultural Center of Vancouver, wrote prose and poetry, and was self-taught to play the recorder and guitar. Survived by his wife Gail, son Giulio, sister Anne Mauro (Peter, deceased), brother John (Elisabeth), and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom were dear to him, including his absent adoptive son Matteo Ciavarella. Condolences can be sent to Hamilton Harron Funeral Home, Vancouver, by January 7th. A funeral service will take place at St. Andrew's Church on January 8th. His family will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society British Columbia (www.parkinson.bc.ca/) or the Italian Cultural Center of Vancouver (italianculturalcenter.ca/).
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020