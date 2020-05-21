COLAIANNI, NICOLA Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at 12:01 p.m. He was born December 27, 1934, in the beautiful town of Cansano, Italy. He lived there until 1954, when he immigrated to meet his father in Toronto who had previously arrived in Canada to start a new future for his family. In 1957, Nicola travelled to meet his bride Nilla from Italy where her and her family resided. There, Nicola and Nilla were married. Shortly after the wedding they arrived back in Canada and Nicola immediately began working in the construction industry and later became a construction entrepreneur. He also became actively involved in politics, community, social organizations as well as numerous other causes to help others in need. Although, the days were long and hard, he lived with his parents and family in a small flat, and always found great joy in life. Every Friday night the family would unite, play the accordion, sing and eat, until the wee hours of the morning. After a few years of being settled in Canada he and his father Donato dedicated themselves to helping numerous families from Italy immigrate to Canada. He sponsored them and housed them in his home until they were able to be on their own. In the few days after his passing, Nicola's family received countless emails and calls from others expressing gratitude for all of the things he had done for them - most of which they were previously not aware of. Nicola was a selfless, dedicated, hard working, family-oriented individual. He was always happy, always had a smile on his face, always saw goodness in everyone and never hesitated to help someone in need no matter how small or large the problem was. One universal theme reiterated by everyone who shared their condolences was that Nicola was "the kindest, gentlest man, who always made people laugh with his humour and brought joy to all with his infectious smile". He is survived by his wife of 65 years Nilla, his daughter Marie, his granddaughter Sabrina, his grandson Joseph and his wife Giulia, his precious newborn great-grandson Julian Nicholas, his sister Josephine and husband Michael and family, his sister-in-law Pasqua and family, his sister-in-law Flora and family, his sister-in-law Melba and family as well as his many cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit: https://support.tgwhf.ca/site/TR/PersonalFundraising/PersonalFundraising?px=1010322&pg=personal&fr_id=1060&_ga=2.147082737.776910228.1589992491-1847749929.1585764977 or call 416-603-5300. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held once permissible. Details will be available at such time.