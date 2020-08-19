NICOLA CRITELLI

CRITELLI, NICOLA With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Nicola A.I. Critelli announce the passing of a beloved huband, father and grandfather on Monday, August 16, 2020. Forever in the heart of his loving wife of 57 years, Nicolina. Loving and proud father to Anthony (Ava), Thomas (Lisette), Alexander (Nicola, Denise - deceased) and Robert (Sabrina). Proud Nonno to Rylee, Christian, Vanessa, Tia, Kaliyana, Lucas, Anthony and Michael. Adoring brother to Ross and Edda. Nicola will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends, and of those whose lives he touched. Guests will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, 61 Beverly Hills Dr., (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St. 416-249-4499) on August 20th from 5-9 p.m. and August 21st from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church on August 22nd at 11 a.m. (2100 Jane St.). Private cremation to follow. Please refer to the Delmoro Funeral Home website for our current Covid-19 protocols. delmorofuneralhome.com