FRAONE, NICOLA Passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at age 69. Beloved husband of Maria Fraone (nee Larocca) for 44 years. Loving father of Rosetta (Colin), Peter (Hope) and Trent. Cherished nonno of Simon and Jasmin. Nicola is also survived by his sisters Caterina and Maria and his brother Giovanni Battista and his in-laws Maria, Franco and Graziana and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Giuseppe and brother-in-law Elia. Funeral services will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Visitation on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will commence on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel (Rosary to begin at 9:30 a.m.). Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Villa Leonardo Gambin. Online condolences may be left for the family at

2900 KINGSTON RD

Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5

