IERULLO, Nicola "Nick" In the presence of his family, at Credit Valley Hospital on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Loving Dad of Bruno and his wife Sylvia, Anna and Cathy. Cherished Nonno of Daniel, Alexander (Teresa) and Nicholas (Olivia) and Great-Nonno of Jason. Dear brother of Francesco (Teresa), Bruno (the late Luigina), Vito, Caterina Iorfida (Francesco), Maria Ierullo (Vito) and Vittoria Monardo (the late Salvatore). Predeceased by 5 of his siblings. Nick will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Islington and Kipling Aves.) on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gregory's Roman Catholic Church, 122 Rathburn Road, Toronto on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Park Lawn Mausoleum to follow. If desired, donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019