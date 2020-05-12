MAGGIONI, NICOLA October 14, 1936 – May 9, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of loving husband, father, nonno and brother Nicola Maggioni. God called Nicola peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 83, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Rosetta. Cherished by his children, Claudio (Julie De Gasperis), Nadia (Anthony Cella) and Julia (David Breda). Proud Nonno to Luca, Daniela, Stefano, Massimo, Julian, Christian, Nicole, Stefania, Julia, Jessica, Marco, Valerie and Angelo. Beloved brother to his siblings in Italy, Rosa (Pierino), Celestino (Peppina) and Bruno (Gianna). He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and many friends. Private family visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332). Please join the family via live stream webcasting, which can be accessed through our photos and videos tab on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 5:40 -,7:00 p.m. A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford). The family invites you to join our live stream webcasting which can be accessed through St. Clare of Assisi Parish website at 12:45 p.m., on this day. A private family Entombment is to follow at Queen of Heaven Roman Catholic Cemetery (on HWY. 27., south of HWY. 7). In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation. in honour of Nicola Maggioni would be appreciated by the family. All funds honouring Nicola will be added to those funds raised for. and on behalf of. Romeo De Gasperis towards new hospital facilities. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300 for further details. In addition, donations may also be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. God Bless Nicola may eternal Light shine upon him. All are welcome to sign the online condolences.
Published in Toronto Star on May 12, 2020.