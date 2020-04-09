Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NICOLA MAMMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICOLA MAMMONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICOLA MAMMONE Obituary
MAMMONE, NICOLA It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicola Mammone, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 95. He will join his beloved wife, Antonietta. Nicola was loving father to Mary Cairo (Tony) and Peter Mammone (Janet), beloved grandfather to Cassandra (Greg), Alena, Jonathan (Olya) and Jessica. Great-grandfather to Isabella and Amelia Peri. Nicola was born in Sora, Frosinone, Italy, to Vincenzo Mammone and Andreana Tatangelo. Predeceased by his wife Antonietta, brother Domenico (Assunta), sisters, Francesca and Vincenza (Ernesto). He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICOLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -