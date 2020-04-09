|
MAMMONE, NICOLA It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicola Mammone, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 95. He will join his beloved wife, Antonietta. Nicola was loving father to Mary Cairo (Tony) and Peter Mammone (Janet), beloved grandfather to Cassandra (Greg), Alena, Jonathan (Olya) and Jessica. Great-grandfather to Isabella and Amelia Peri. Nicola was born in Sora, Frosinone, Italy, to Vincenzo Mammone and Andreana Tatangelo. Predeceased by his wife Antonietta, brother Domenico (Assunta), sisters, Francesca and Vincenza (Ernesto). He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020