MEFFE, NICOLA Nicola Meffe, 85, loving husband to Vincenzina, peacefully passed away in his sleep, early Friday, July 17, 2020, at 5 a.m. Born in Torella del Sannio, Campobasso, Italy. Nicola arrived in Toronto in 1955 as a 20 year old married by proxy to his village sweetheart. Together they made a wonderful life working three jobs for most of his life and being the best father that his two sons could ever wish for, Domenic an Architect, and Silvano an Engineer. He worked at the Toronto Public Library as a manager overseeing custodial services of over 30 properties and 70 staff, until his retirement 35 years later, continuing on with Classic Cleaning until his 80's. Nicola was forever saving as much as he could to splurge on his family with travel abroad and locally to places like: Alaska, Rockies, Peggy's Cove, Halifax, Montreal, the Big Apple, Florida, many place in California, the Grand Canyon, Argentina and Brazil, Morocco and all over Italy. Nicola's two sons rewarded Dad's hard work and deep love with the best gift he ever dreamed, a total of six extraordinary grandchildren Veronica, Nicolas, Julia, Sofia, Emma and Sara. These grandchildren became the high octane fuel that energized his rebirth as a grandfather extraordinaire traveling, caring, giving, and playing with all his grandchildren, along with his mythical 50 year love and connection with 20 plus family pets. A veritable life filled with joy, family, travel, pets and FUN. Too many wonderful stories to recall of his great generosity, kindness, fairness and sociability. In short he was a great husband, father, mentor, brother, friend and treasure to all. We love you and miss you deeply! Private family arrangements have been entrusted to NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Lord Parish, 45 Ludstone Drive, Toronto, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. (Due to the pandemic, limited capacity and seating will be available at the church. Masks are required by all in attendance and social distancing will be in effect.) Private Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Parkinson Foundation would be greatly appreciated.