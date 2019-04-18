SEBASTA, Nicola Peacefully in Toronto on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 82. Dearly beloved husband of the late Michelina. Loving father of Domenic, Lena (Joe) and Carlo (Anna). Cherished Nonno of Michele (John) and Kristen and Bis-Nonno of Joshua and Mark. Dear brother of Marta (Domenic), Maria (Frank), Pepino (Carmela) and Giovanni. Special thank you to Dr. Ron Keren, Dr. Bachir Tazkarji and the extraordinary staff of Toronto Rehab Centre, Specialized Dementia Unit, for their loving care. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to Toronto Rehab Foundation, Specialized Dementia Unit, 416-597-3040, would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019