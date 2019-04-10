Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICOLA TRICARICO. View Sign

TRICARICO, NICOLA March 4, 1930 – April 7, 2019 Nick passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, at the age of 89, with the love of his family by his side. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Maria (nee Greco), daughter, Giuliana (Alberto) and son, Peter (Shinta and her son Kristian). He will forever be remembered by his grandchildren, Sarah and Adam. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Nick appreciated the value of education, hard work and perseverance and as a proud father and grandfather, he never missed an opportunity to share these values with his children and grandchildren. Born in Pietrafitta, Cozena, Italy, Nick was the youngest of 5 children. He immigrated to Canada where he met his wife and they settled in Toronto. He was known for his intellect, tenacity, direct approach and outgoing personality. His drive and determination to always learn and advance, eclipsed any challenge or obstacle he faced as an immigrant. An astute real estate agent and business owner, Nick was a self-taught and a well-respected businessman whose skills and strong work ethic served him, his family and the community well. After a long and purposeful life, may he rest in peace. Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home, 2960 Dufferin Street, on Friday, April 12th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral mass to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Road, Etobicoke, on Saturday, April 13th at 9:30 a.m. followed by interment at Prospect Cemetery, 1450 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto. Should you choose to honour Nick's memory with a gift, we ask that you make a donation in his name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to your preferred charity.

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019

