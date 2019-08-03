NICOLAU, NICOLAS It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicolas Nicolau – a kind and gentle soul, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born September 22, 1928 in the village of Devri, Macedonia, in the northern Kozani region of Greece to George Nicolau and Glika Tzambasis. "Nick" followed in his father's footsteps, immigrating to Canada in 1954 to help run the family business – The Senator, Toronto's oldest restaurant – with his cousin Cecil and their wives. Cooking was Nick's life-long passion and creative outlet. Predeceased by brother Danny Nicolau. Loving husband of Merelyn (Merope) Nicolau (nee Emanoilidis) for over 60 years; he loved her fiercely and was a devoted family man – always home, always present, always together. Caring father of George Nicolau, Gloria Nicolau-Belfry (Bill) and Darlene Nicolau-Elm (Tyler). Proud grandfather of Michael Bandura (Terrianne) and Nicholas Bandura (Cassandra Giamos) and overjoyed great-grandfather of Christian and Jordan Bandura. His is missed by all. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in St. Clement of Ohrid Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Foundation or the would be greatly appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019