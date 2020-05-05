ZOUTIS, NICOLAS (NICK) Passed away peacefully at home, on May 2, 2020, in his 91st year. Born in Niata, Greece, Nick came to Canada in 1956, first to Quebec and then to Toronto where he met his wife Effy (Chilakos). He was a beloved husband to Effy for over 56 years. Loving father to Peter (Laurie) and Toula (Nick). Nick's greatest joy was his grandchildren. He was a proud Papou of Alex, Stacey, Steven and Nicole. He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Theodoros (Eleni), George (Soula) and John (the late Paraskevi). Predeceased by his older sister Panagiota and her husband Giorgos. He will also be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Father Nikolaos, Rena, Nick and Chrissa, George and Irene, Steve and Mary. Predeceased by sisters-in-law, Smaragda and Lefkothea and brother-in-law Sotirios. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank everyone involved in his medical care and home care, especially Dr. Jeffrey Chin his family physician. A private funeral service will be held at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will take place at Elgin Mills Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic situation, it will be a closed ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, St. George's Greek Orthodox Church or to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. May his memory be eternal.
Published in Toronto Star on May 5, 2020.