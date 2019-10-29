Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICOLAU CONSTANCIO (NICK) DE MELLO. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

DE MELLO, NICOLAU (NICK) CONSTANCIO (May 9, 1942 - October 24, 2019) Devoted Husband & Loving Father It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Nick De Mello in his 77th year. Died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Trillium Hospital. Predeceased by his adoring parents Maria (Isabelle) and Raphael. Devoted husband of Cressy for 49 years and loving father of Evelyn (Peter), Twyla, and Olivia. Proud grandfather to Larissa, Samaya and Kierra. Dear brother of Felix, Eulalia, Marcus, Victor, Peter, Rose, Arthur and Mario. Treasured by all his cousins, nieces and nephews. Cherished by friends near and far. Travel advisor at VLP Constructions Inc. (Montreal), Aerosafaris and Aero Tours (Mississauga). Avid sports enthusiast and writer. Founder of the Horizons Sports Club and passionate lifelong member of the Goan Overseas Association. and Quebec Goan Association .He wanted us to celebrate his life and not be saddened by his passing. The family will receive friends at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea (Mississauga), on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Pearson Convention Center (Brampton). We encourage you to wear an athletic jersey (for reception only) to commemorate his passion for sports. Condolences may be sent to

DE MELLO, NICOLAU (NICK) CONSTANCIO (May 9, 1942 - October 24, 2019) Devoted Husband & Loving Father It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Nick De Mello in his 77th year. Died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Trillium Hospital. Predeceased by his adoring parents Maria (Isabelle) and Raphael. Devoted husband of Cressy for 49 years and loving father of Evelyn (Peter), Twyla, and Olivia. Proud grandfather to Larissa, Samaya and Kierra. Dear brother of Felix, Eulalia, Marcus, Victor, Peter, Rose, Arthur and Mario. Treasured by all his cousins, nieces and nephews. Cherished by friends near and far. Travel advisor at VLP Constructions Inc. (Montreal), Aerosafaris and Aero Tours (Mississauga). Avid sports enthusiast and writer. Founder of the Horizons Sports Club and passionate lifelong member of the Goan Overseas Association. and Quebec Goan Association .He wanted us to celebrate his life and not be saddened by his passing. The family will receive friends at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea (Mississauga), on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Pearson Convention Center (Brampton). We encourage you to wear an athletic jersey (for reception only) to commemorate his passion for sports. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Ugandan charity close to his heart: gf.me/u/v9sgby. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close