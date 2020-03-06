|
FERRIER, NICOLE GABRIELLE It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing away of Nicole Gabrielle Ferrier at the age of 47. Beloved wife of 20 years to Ross. Caring and devoted mother to Cole, Ella, Kyea and Alia. Adored daughter to Gabriel and Judy D'Aoust and sister to Paula (John), the late Deanna, Michelle (Mike). Loving aunt to Megan, Charlotte, Jack, Max and Cassius. Loving daughter-in-law to Roy and Diane and sister-in-law to Rory (Natalie), Dana and Becky (Brian). Loving aunt to Brooke, Peyton and Jack. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. A funeral service will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The final rite of committal and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). If desired, donation to Mackenzie Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2020