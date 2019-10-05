Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole MACRAE. View Sign Obituary

MACRAE, Nicole It is with great sadness that we announce Nicole has passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 at Kensington Hospice in Toronto at the age of 81. She will be sadly missed by her sister Micheline Bouchard, her nieces, great-nieces and nephews Julie Alleyn, Estelle Langer, Celeste Langer, Robert Bouchard, Pierre Bouchard, Isabelle Bouchard, Natalie Bouchard and many friends. Nicole was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, her brothers Denis Bouchard, Claude Bouchard, Andre Bouchard and her sisters Carmen Bouchard and Helene Bouchard. Friends may call at St. Pius X Parish, 2305 Bloor St. W., east of the Jane Subway, on Saturday, October 12th at 9 a.m. Mass to follow at 10 a.m. A second service will be held in Montreal in the month of November at Cote Des Neiges Cemetery where she will be buried with her husband. For those who wish, donations may be made to Kensington Hospice, or Princess Margaret Hospital. Online condolences may be made through



