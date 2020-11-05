1/1
DEL DUCA, NICOLETTA December 6, 1928 - October 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicoletta Del Duca, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Peacefully on October 29, 2020, Nicoletta passed in her home while surrounded by her loving husband and family. Nicoletta Lagrande was born in Peschici Gargano, Italy on December 6, 1928. She was a kind and loving person who was the centre of her family and those who loved her. Nicoletta always made family a priority which was often shown when she hosted family gatherings. She would ensure that everyone at dinner was happy and comfortable by preparing homemade specialties, often made with produce from the family garden. Nicoletta is our matriarch and her legacy will live on through all those that loved her. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Church in Scarborough.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
