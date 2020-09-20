TEDESCO, NICOLINA February 14, 1928 – September 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Nicolina Tedesco on September 17, 2020, at age 92, in Toronto. Nicolina was born in Pescolanciano, Italy, on February 14, 1928. She was the daughter of Romeo and Maria Mancini and sister of Lina Musto (predeceased). She was predeceased by her beloved husband Antonio Tedesco. Nicolina is survived by her daughter Anna Screnci, her grandchildren Stephanie (Nelson), Marianna (Sam), Joseph (Tessa), and Lucy (Ramy), and her great-grandchildren Kayla, Alessandro, Daniele, Ennio, and Oliver. Nicolina was a loving, devoted, and supportive mother, grandmother, and wife. She was a kind-hearted, selfless and resilient woman and a great role model for her family. She was always eager to share her passion for cooking, sewing and gardening with her family and friends. Nicolina will be remembered for her generosity, love of nature and sense of humour. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In remembrance of Nicolina, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Nicolina's funeral service will be held privately. Those who wish to attend virtually can access the webcast on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. through newediukfuneralhome.com