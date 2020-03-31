|
ABATE, NICOLO Nicolo (Nick) Abate, 83, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace. Nicolo was born in Vita, Sicily, Italy, on May 20, 1937, to Vincenzo Abate and Vita Ditta. He immigrated to Canada at the age of 21 and briefly settled in Montreal. Nicolo's entrepreneurial spirit, hard work ethic and his strong faith in God was the foundation on which he lived his life and raised his family. He then moved to Toronto, where he raised his family and for the next 50 years he paved many paths on and around the streets of the city. Nicolo married Giuseppa Adamo, on July 28, 1962. He was a devoted husband and a pillar of faith within his family, his church and his community. Nicolo is survived by his wife, Giuseppa; his children Vita (Tony), Vincenzo (Paola), Salvatore (April), Italo, Filippina (Dino) and John Luca (Christina); his grandchildren Rosie (Sergei), Josie Bianca, Nello, Nick (Erica), Vincenzo, Juliana, Joseph, Mary Angela, Anna Maria, Stephen, Josie Donna, Josie Ella, Angelo, Niccolo, Nick, Francesco and Mauro; and his great-grandchildren Torino and Leo. Nicolo's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Nicolo's kind spirit, passion for spreading the Good News of our Lord, Jesus Christ and his zest for life will live on through them. In accordance with current provincial guidelines, a private family service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020