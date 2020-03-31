Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NICOLO ABATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICOLO ABATE


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICOLO ABATE Obituary
ABATE, NICOLO Nicolo (Nick) Abate, 83, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace. Nicolo was born in Vita, Sicily, Italy, on May 20, 1937, to Vincenzo Abate and Vita Ditta. He immigrated to Canada at the age of 21 and briefly settled in Montreal. Nicolo's entrepreneurial spirit, hard work ethic and his strong faith in God was the foundation on which he lived his life and raised his family. He then moved to Toronto, where he raised his family and for the next 50 years he paved many paths on and around the streets of the city. Nicolo married Giuseppa Adamo, on July 28, 1962. He was a devoted husband and a pillar of faith within his family, his church and his community. Nicolo is survived by his wife, Giuseppa; his children Vita (Tony), Vincenzo (Paola), Salvatore (April), Italo, Filippina (Dino) and John Luca (Christina); his grandchildren Rosie (Sergei), Josie Bianca, Nello, Nick (Erica), Vincenzo, Juliana, Joseph, Mary Angela, Anna Maria, Stephen, Josie Donna, Josie Ella, Angelo, Niccolo, Nick, Francesco and Mauro; and his great-grandchildren Torino and Leo. Nicolo's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Nicolo's kind spirit, passion for spreading the Good News of our Lord, Jesus Christ and his zest for life will live on through them. In accordance with current provincial guidelines, a private family service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICOLO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -