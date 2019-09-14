TARRY, CA, NIGEL V. August 4, 1948 - September 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on September 1, 2019, at the age of 71. He leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Carol and three wonderful children, his sons, (the late) Justin, Paul and daughter, Andrea. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019