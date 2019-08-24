PURDUE, NIKKI VICTORIA Nikki Victoria Purdue was born to Nickolas and Hilary Purdue, in 1950. She tragically died in an accident on Friday August 9, 2019. She spent a good part of her life working at the British Council in Portugal, where her contagious laugh and her kindly, strict manner, left a footprint on hearts of students, friends and colleagues who will forever respect and admire her loyalty, kindness and professionalism. She moved to Canada 6 years ago to care for her elderly mother. Nikki is succeeded by her Mother, Hilary, brothers, Shaun and Blake, and her niece, Nicole. There will be a celebration of life in the coming weeks. Please contact her family for details. Descansa em pas Nikki (rest in peace Nikki).
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019