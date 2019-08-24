NIKKI VICTORIA PURDUE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NIKKI VICTORIA PURDUE.
Service Information
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
M2M 3W9
(647)-556-5461
Obituary

PURDUE, NIKKI VICTORIA Nikki Victoria Purdue was born to Nickolas and Hilary Purdue, in 1950. She tragically died in an accident on Friday August 9, 2019. She spent a good part of her life working at the British Council in Portugal, where her contagious laugh and her kindly, strict manner, left a footprint on hearts of students, friends and colleagues who will forever respect and admire her loyalty, kindness and professionalism. She moved to Canada 6 years ago to care for her elderly mother. Nikki is succeeded by her Mother, Hilary, brothers, Shaun and Blake, and her niece, Nicole. There will be a celebration of life in the coming weeks. Please contact her family for details. Descansa em pas Nikki (rest in peace Nikki).
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.