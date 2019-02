BURMUDZIJA, NIKOLA Peacefully and with dignity at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in his 92nd year. Loving husband of the late Norma. Dear father of Elena Burmudzija, David (Carol) Burmudzija and Mary (John) Breeze. Deda to Andrew (Seana), Jaclyn (Colby) and Michael. He will be greatly missed by his friend Alan Little. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends in Serbia, Wales and the Shelburne area. Our family is grateful to the doctors and nurses at Matthews House Hospice for the incredible kindness and compassion shown to Dad and our family. Friends and family will be received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne, on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Interment at Beechwood Cemetery at a later date. If desired, donations to Kerry's Place or Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompson funeralhome.com