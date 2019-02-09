BURMUDZIJA, NIKOLA Peacefully and with dignity at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in his 92nd year. Loving husband of the late Norma. Dear father of Elena Burmudzija, David (Carol) Burmudzija and Mary (John) Breeze. Deda to Andrew (Seana), Jaclyn (Colby) and Michael. He will be greatly missed by his friend Alan Little. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends in Serbia, Wales and the Shelburne area. Our family is grateful to the doctors and nurses at Matthews House Hospice for the incredible kindness and compassion shown to Dad and our family. Friends and family will be received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne, on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Interment at Beechwood Cemetery at a later date. If desired, donations to Kerry's Place or Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompson funeralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NIKOLA BURMUDZIJA.
Jack & Thompson Funeral Home
318 Main Street, East
Shelburne, ON L9V 2Y9
(519) 925-2830
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019