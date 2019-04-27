Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NIKOLA CAJIC. View Sign Service Information Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga 420 Dundas St East Mississauga , ON L5A 1X5 (905)-272-4040 Obituary

CAJIC, NIKOLA A Man of a Thousand Ideas Born in Nepravdi?i, Bosnia and Herzegovina on December 19, 1934. Died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home in Brampton, surrounded by the love of his wife Irmgard and daughters Natalie and Georgina. He will be missed by his grandchildren Annalise, Evan and Kaeden George and son-in-law Kenneth. He came to Toronto in 1957 and though a car mechanic by trade, he managed to start several companies, most recently in real estate development. Nikola will be remembered by his love of storytelling, generous spirit, and gregarious nature. He will also be remembered for helping many relatives make their start in Canada. Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at Scott Funeral Home, 420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, on Monday, April 29th from 5-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30th, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at All Serbian Saints Orthodox Church, 1375 Blundell Road, Mississauga (intersection Dixie/Dundas).

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019

