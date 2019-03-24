RADJENOVIC, NIKOLA Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, in his 75th year. Nikola, beloved husband of the late Darinka. Loving father of Jasmine (Bruce Smith) and Alex (Amy Forbes). Dear brother of Danica (Milos Vukcevic) and the late Jure Radjenovic and Zora Sthrinic. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Nikola was a 30-year employee with the Ford Motor Company, Oakville. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street), from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox Church, 1039 Dundas Street West, Oakville, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Volodymyr Cemetery, Oakville.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019