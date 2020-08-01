NIKOLAS BOGLES

BOGLES, NIKOLAS Kola died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Michael Garron Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Traini. Loving father of Norman and his wife and Chris. Proud grandfather of Louis and his wife Bryony and Linda and her husband Ermos. Devoted great-grandfather of Addison, Andrianna and Isabella. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, on Monday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral will be held in ST. CLEMENT OF OHRID MACEDONIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 76 Overlea Boulevard, on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.