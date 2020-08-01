1/
NIKOLAS BOGLES
BOGLES, NIKOLAS Kola died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Michael Garron Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Traini. Loving father of Norman and his wife and Chris. Proud grandfather of Louis and his wife Bryony and Linda and her husband Ermos. Devoted great-grandfather of Addison, Andrianna and Isabella. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, on Monday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral will be held in ST. CLEMENT OF OHRID MACEDONIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 76 Overlea Boulevard, on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.



Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
