GENESIS, NIKOLAS "NIKOS" April 17, 1940 – September 18, 2020 Honouring a life well lived. From Poliplatano and Agios Panteleimon, Florina, Greece. A proud Greek Macedonian who immigrated to Canada at the age of 18. Nick worked hard and married the love of his life, Vasiliki, in Toronto. He led a healthy, active, and fulfilling life. With a charisma and incredible ability to captivate a room, Nick was the life of every party, engaging and entertaining. Active and strong his whole life, he lived every moment with passion and zest. With his wife by his side, he provided his family with every opportunity. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife and children, Anastasia, Michele, and Phillip. He is an inspiration to work tirelessly, be strong, and live life to the fullest. Your memory will live on for generations. We are who we are, because of you.



