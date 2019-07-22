Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NIKOS KIRIAKOS DIAMANTAKOS. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary

DIAMANTAKOS, NIKOS KIRIAKOS Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 83. Nikos was born in Platanos, Pyrgos, Hlias, Greece and is remembered by his beloved wife of 58 years, Martha, children Jack "Kyriakos" (Maria), Gus (Tia), Danny (Rita), brother Andreas and many family and friends. Proud loving papou to Nicholas, Rinna, Sofia, Olivia and Nikolas. Nikos was a police officer in Greece and immigrated to Canada in search of a better life in 1961. He was a hardworking family man who adored his family and many friends. His spirit and presence will be deeply missed. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of all who loved him. Family and friends will be received at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. John's Orthodox Church, 1385 Warden Avenue at 10 a.m. Interment to follow Elgin Mills Cemetery at 1591 Elgin Mills Road East. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in support of Breast Cancer research.

