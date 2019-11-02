NINA FOSTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NINA FOSTER.
Service Information
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON
L3Z 2A9
(905)-775-3335
Obituary

FOSTER, NINA Peacefully passed away at Bradford Valley Care Community with family at her side on Monday, October 28, 2019 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late George Foster Sr. Loving mother of late George Foster, and Patti (Kirk) Del Brocco. Proud grandma of Beverliann (Graham) Marles. Cherished great-grammie of Finnegan and Rowan. Friends may be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1 p.m. In Nina's memory, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.