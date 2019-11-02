FOSTER, NINA Peacefully passed away at Bradford Valley Care Community with family at her side on Monday, October 28, 2019 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late George Foster Sr. Loving mother of late George Foster, and Patti (Kirk) Del Brocco. Proud grandma of Beverliann (Graham) Marles. Cherished great-grammie of Finnegan and Rowan. Friends may be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1 p.m. In Nina's memory, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019