NINA JOCELYN (JO) WOLFE
WOLFE, NINA JOCELYN (JO) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Nina (Jo) on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife for 74 years of the late Frank Joseph Wolfe, mother of Alan (Nancy), Sandra (Steven), Doug (Carol), Linda (Bruce), and Leslie (John), predeceased by son-in-law Michael Sy, grandmother of Stephanie, Paul, David, Melissa, Jennifer, Dylan, Kendra, Kevin, Christopher, Katherine, Jessica, Jeremy, Connor, and Jacqueline. She was also a great-grandmother to 8. Predeceased by brothers Theodore, Alan, and Robert, and sister-in-law Norma. Nina was a longtime resident of Unionville and spent her last 6 years at Amica Unionville. The family appreciates the hard-working and caring staff that looked after her so well there. We would also like to thank the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital and their Uxbridge site that provided her excellent care in her final days. Nina had many long and close friendships. She lived a long, full, happy and productive life. She spent the early years of her life as a dedicated mother to her five children. Once the children grew into their adult lives, she had a successful working career with the TD Bank. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed the many family gatherings, and watching her grandchildren grow into fine adults. Funeral arrangements are being made at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home for family only, due to COVID-19 restrictions. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
