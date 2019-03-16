SKREPNEK, Nina Margaret Jane (nee SPOTTON) Nina Margaret Jane Skrepnek of Markham, passed peacefully in hospital on March 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Nina was born in East York. She met and married her late husband Donald Sidney Skrepnek and raised their 4 children in East York and Scarborough. Nina is loved and will be deeply missed by children Gary, Karen Syjud (Bruce), Dawn Dunn (Timothy), and Kimberly; grandchildren Joel (Tamara), Kevin, Rachel (Derek), Bryan (Tara), and Adam; and great-grandchildren Noah, Eli, Ella, Jordan, William, Sage and new baby Thomas. Sincere thanks to the dear friends and staff at Rouge Valley Retirement Residence, and to the tireless efforts of physicians and staff at Markham-Stouffville Hospital. A private Celebration of Life for family and friends is planned for a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019