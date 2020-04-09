|
BEZZINA, NINA (ANTONIA) MARY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nina (Antonia) Mary Bezzina (née Spiteri), on April 3, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Louis Bezzina, devoted and compassionate mother to Rosemary Beach, Elizabeth, Ron and Edwin Bezzina; loving grandmother to Alannah Beach; beloved sister to Stella McCartie, Charlie Spiteri and the late Frank Spiteri. Nina emigrated with her family from Malta to Canada in 1956 and pursued a lifelong vocation as a nurse in various Toronto hospitals. She loved Canada and worked hard to make a life here for her and her family. She was a devout Catholic who practiced her faith by following its beliefs and also by trying to carry out to the letter what it is to be a good Christian, particularly as a volunteer with various Catholic charities. She was dedicated to her family and supported them in their endeavours, always lending a listening ear and a kind heart. She cherished the family cottage at Burnt River/Four Mile Lake in the Kawarthas and she enjoyed swimming long distances and was a lover of children, family pets and animals. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. She had a gentle spirit and we will always remember her elegance, composure, physical stamina, moral integrity and positive outlook. There will be a private burial service; a mass and celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Centenary Hospital in Scarborough for their excellent care and attention of our mother. May her soul rest in peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020