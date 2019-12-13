CHURCHILL, NINA ROSE (nee WEMP) 1935 - 2019 Nina passed away peacefully at home in Kingston, on December 12, 2019, with family at her side. Loving wife of Bill for 62 years. Predeased by her parents, Edward and Sarah Wemp, brothers Hugh (Doris) and Ben (late Barbara) and sister Margaret Bailey (late Frank). Survived by Bill, sisters Christena Filson (late Melville) and Grace Bailey (late Eric) and Ben's former wife, June Cooke. She will be longingly missed by many nieces and nephews (including great and great-grand ones) and many friends. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Glenwood Cemetery on Amherst Island. Donations may be made in her name to Kingston Health Sciences Centre or Cancer Centre of Southeastern Ontario; or charity of choice. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 between 1 and 3 p.m. at Zorbas Banquet Facility, 1474 Bath Road, east of Gardiners Road.

