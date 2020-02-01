|
NASU, NOBUKO (nee SHINDE) November 29, 1931 – January 24, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mom, Nobuko, at the age of 88. She passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband, James Nasu. Loving and caring mother of Reggie (Diane), Michael (Nancy), Sandra (Keith) and Noreen (Bill). Cherished Baachan to Kevin, Stephen, David, Eric, Daniel, Matthew, Sarah, Nicole and Erin, and recent great-grandmother to Leia. She is also survived by her sister Setsuko Kishi. Nobuko was a wonderful cook and she took such enjoyment in preparing many Japanese meals for her family. She would prepare her saba sushi days in advance, and she would stand at her table rolling her favourite makisushi for everyone to enjoy. She would preserve peaches, as it gave her such a delight to watch her grandchildren devour them at all the family gatherings, at her home in Scarborough, where she gardened and took pride in her green lawn. Nobuko loved her weekly tai chi classes where she met many wonderful friends at the Scarborough Village Community Centre. Our mom loved her morning walks, then sitting doing her suduko while sipping a Tim Horton's coffee. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at the Odette Cancer Centre, the Sunnybrook Health Centre (C2 wing), the St. Elizabeth nurses and PSWs, and the Bayshore PSWs. To recognize Nobuko's life, a private family service was held. Flowers and koden gratefully declined. Donations may be offered to the Toronto Buddhist Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020