CLARK, NOEL STANLEY Noel Stanley Clark slipped away peacefully, on August 8, 2019, after bravely dealing with health issues. Noel is survived by his wife and best friend, Sandra (Billings), brother, Alan (Marci) and children, Ted (Carol) Baker, Cathy (Brian) Peters and Robbie. He was predeceased by son, David, brother, Robert, parents, Keith and Valerie, and the mother of the children, Virginia. Born in London, Ontario, on July 28, 1941, Noel began his educational career at the Ottawa School Board, as a teacher, principal, and later was appointed Deputy-Secretary of the Ontario Public School Teachers' Federation. Upon retirement, he was asked to assist in the establishment of the Ontario College of Teachers. Noel was respected throughout North America as a workshop presenter and educational leadership trainer and assessor. A Celebration of life for Noel Clark will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the farm of J.P. and Jennifer Allard. The farm is located on Allumette Island (across the river from Pembroke, Ontario), at 1331 chemin de la Culbute, Chapeau, Quebec, JOX 1M0. There will be a few brief tributes to Noel at 3:30 p.m. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Jennie Billings Nursery Fund, at the Brunswick St. Baptist Church, Fredericton, NB, the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Pembroke.

