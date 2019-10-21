Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noëlle VIOLET KATRIN (Noëlley, Little Angel, Nerl) FULLER. View Sign Obituary

FULLER, Noëlle VIOLET KATRIN (Noëlley, Little Angel, Nerl) February 27, 1999 - October 17, 2019 Noëlley, beloved daughter of Benj Fuller and Kim Lund, adored sister of Charlotte and Anderson, was unexpectedly ripped from our hearts and souls. Noëlley was a bright, intelligent, sassy queen who radiated energy and love into everyone around her. Our little angel was a huge part of all of our souls that has been torn from us far too early, leaving a searing hole that will never be filled. She is so loved by her big family and all her many, many friends. She gave love so willingly and received it tenfold. Her kindness and good heart were evident to anyone who knew her. Her quirks and contagious laugh drew everyone to her and she was the life of every party. We so loved her weird dances and unique sense of humour, and we are so sad that she will never dance, skip or foot clap again. Noëlle was a graceful, beautiful, compassionate, intelligent, kind, inclusive human being. The world will never see a light like her again. She had a gift of never taking anything too seriously, and yet she cared deeply and fully. She was in the midst of her studies at Acadia, pursuing a Bachelor of Science, just like her big sister and brother, and her father before her. She was just starting research and was enjoying all aspects of Acadia to the fullest. She had a bright future and we will never know where her potential might have taken her. We take some comfort from how very much she managed to pack into her 20 years of life. We will forever miss our snuggles, hugs, and making chocolate chip cookies with her. We are so privileged to have had this little angel in our lives, and we will forever be devastated that she was taken from us far too early. We will remember her everyday of our lives, think of her when we eat chocolate chip cookies, when a weird song comes on, when we hear a contagious laugh in a loud room, when we see someone with an effortless, quirky, fun sense of style, when we go for that perfect hug and she isn't there, as she was the queen of hugs. A celebration of Noëlle's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Fountain Commons at Acadia University. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations to the SMILE program at Acadia University, which she loved so much, be considered. If you have any memories and photos that you would like to share, we would so appreciate if you would send them to:

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kentville. Online condolences and inquiries may be directed to www.whitefamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 21, 2019

