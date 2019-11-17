STRIZIC, NOLA Nola Deanna Strizic passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at age 78, ending her struggle with cancer. She was widowed in 1996 and has now joined her husband Joe G. Strizic in rest. Nola is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Jodi Strizic. Daughter of Milton and Marjorie Hie, her memory will live on with her sister Ev Griffin, her sister and brother-in-law June and Jim Marshal, brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Jean Strizic, brother and sister-in-law Miran and Darryle Strizic along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends whose lives Nola touched are invited to The Bonnie View Inn, 2713 Kashagawigamog Lake Road, Haliburton, Ontario, K0M 1S0, for a Celebration of Life on November 22, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. Memorial donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated. Our hearts will be shadowed where Nola's light had once shone. "At the end of my life, I want to say, that I lived every moment of it to the fullest, without regrets, and exactly the way I wanted to." Nola Strizic …and she did just that. Online condolences at: www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2019