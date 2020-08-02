1/1
Nora Carmelita OLEGARIO
OLEGARIO, Nora Carmelita It is with heavy hearts the family of Nora announces her unexpected passing on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving mother of Christopher (Dinah), Minnie, Jonathan and Andy. She is survived by her brother Ramon and sister Rose (Hans). Dear aunt to Claudia. Nora was a person who was a mother to everyone and best friend, she loved and enjoyed gardening and her pets and will be missed by all. Respecting the current situation and pandemic building restrictions, a private service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home Chapel for invited guests only. For those who wish, donations in memory of Nora may be made to a charity of your choice. Visit www.glenoaks.com for information on Nora's memorial.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
