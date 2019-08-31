Nora Elaine Vivien HIBBERT RN

HIBBERT, RN, Nora Elaine Vivien Nora Hibbert, RN passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in her 84th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ronald and her loving son Brad. Daughter of the late James and Agnes Bradley. She is survived by her sister Frances and her son Peter. Proud grandmother of James. Friends may call on Thursday, September 5th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019
