NELSON, NORA (nee DAVIS) June 8, 1914 - February 6, 2019 Peacefully passed at West Park Long Term Care to join her beloved husband Herb. Precious sister of the late Don (1987), Ida (2011), Hazel (1980), Evelyn (2010), Harold (2013) and Alma. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. She was Oakville's "volunteer of the year" in the year of 1990 and volunteered many more years for the community. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel on at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St Jude's Cemetery in Oakville. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Scott Mission would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019