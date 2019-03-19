CASE, Nora Wilma (nee CALHOUN) 1924 - 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in her 95th year. Loving wife of the late William Robert (Bob). Beloved mom of Sally Tapping (Jeff), Peter (Dianne) and Mary Jane. "Nana" of Carmen Shakespeare (Chris), Kelly Martin (Matt), Jonathan Case (Jenni) and Kerry Koekoe (Darryl). "GG" of 13 great-grandchildren. Sister of Marguerite Watson, Bill Calhoun, the late Verna Hadfield and the late Nina Foster. She will be missed by extended family, many friends and the staff and residents of Chartwell Oak Ridges. Visitation for Nora will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora. ON L4G6W8. Interment Aurora Cemetery. Contributions in Nora's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. A special thanks to the staff of the palliative care unit at Mackenzie Health for their compassionate care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the Case family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2019