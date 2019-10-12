Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORAH ANN WILLIAMS. View Sign Obituary

WILLIAMS, NORAH ANN Norah Ann Cleave (B.A. Victoria College, University of Toronto 1947) died at Georgetown on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A lifelong resident of Georgetown, she was the daughter of Percy Cleave and Kathleen Davidson Cleave. Beloved wife of the late Trevor Williams (2000). Loving and loved mother of Kathy Burt (Don), Hugh (Andrea), Jane Williams and Susan Greaves (Rick). Beloved and fun loving grandmother of James, John and David Burt, Sarah Voisin, Daniel Williams, Trevor, Andrew and Thomas Elinesky, Katherine Parker and Meghan Von Cube. Great-grandmother of 15. Norah was a retired French teacher from Georgetown District High School and a lifelong member of St. John's United Church. She loved her family, her time at the cottage on Georgian Bay, doing crossword puzzles, playing bridge and cocktail hour with her friends. Visitation will be held at St. John's United Church, 11 Guelph Street, Georgetown, on Tuesday, October 15th from 6-9 p.m. Memorial service will be held at St. John's United Church on Wednesday, October 16th at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the Club At North Halton. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's United Church or Community Living North Halton would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

