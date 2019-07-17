VERITY, NORAH MARIE (nee CREEDON-PLATT) In her 105th year, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and her brother Jack Creedon, her sisters, Ursula (Reid), Ruth (McGraw) and Anne, her brothers Robert, Reverend Edwin Platt, Hugh, John and Donald. Survived by her sister Jeannette, her brothers Reverand Wallace Platt and Norman, her children Anne Marie (Russell), Peter and Teresa, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie and her husband Tom dedicated their lives to their family and many humanitarian charities. Special thanks to all the staff/caregivers at VHA Home HealthCare who treated mom with compassion, kindness and patience during her illness. The family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Society, as they were instrumental providing advice and knowledge to the family that enabled Marie to maintain her serene dispostion. Visitation on Thursday, July 18, 2019, and Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 16 Lockwood Rd., Toronto (Queen St. E., between Kingston Rd. and Woodbine Ave.). Reception in church hall following mass. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019