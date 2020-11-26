1/1
Norbert Francis GODIN
GODIN, Norbert Francis August 19, 1935 - November 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announce the demise of Norbert (Cherry) at the Trillium Hospital, Mississauga, Canada at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of Patricia Godin, father of Cecilia Xavier (nee Godin - late) and Robert Godin, father-in-law of Karen Godin and loving Papa of Ash, Amanda, Alissa and Alexandra. A man who loved his family and gave his best at everything he did. Loved and respected by all for his kindness and gentle nature. Visitation and a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 27th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at St. John's Dixie (737 Dundas Street East, Mississauga). Cremation is to follow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of the facilities are limited. All guests will be expected to wear a mask, respect social distancing guidelines and must select a time slot by registering at ridleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
